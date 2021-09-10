CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Rachael To Give First Look Inside Her Rebuilt Home During Season 16 Premiere

By Jamie Kravitz
rachaelrayshow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor our Season 16 premiere, Rachael invites you inside her newly rebuilt home in the Adirondacks to see how far it's come just over a year after her devastating house fire. "This is our house. It is really exciting to have a house rebuilt in a little over a year," Rach says.

www.rachaelrayshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#This Is Our House#Adirondacks
ETOnline.com

Rachael Ray Gives Update on Home Rebuilding After Last Year's Fire

Rachael Ray is making progress on the rebuilding of her home. During the season 16 premiere episode of Rachael Ray, the talk show host takes viewers inside the reconstruction of her house that burned down last summer. "This is our house. It is really exciting to have a house rebuilt...
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 premiere spoilers: First look at Eddie’s story

Recently CBS unveiled some of the first insight when it comes to the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere, but there was one mystery that remained. What’s happening with Jamie and Eddie? Despite them being main characters in the story, there wasn’t any insight in there about what Will Estes or Vanessa Ray are going to be up to.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

SWAT season 5 premiere photo: New look at Shemar Moore!

The SWAT season 5 premiere is poised to arrive on CBS come Friday, October 1, and signs point to it looking very different than any other one we’ve seen so far. Shemar Moore’s main character is far away from home, and he’s going to face some challenges that he did not expect.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rachael Ray on Her Home Being Destroyed by Fire and Losing “a Huge Part of the Physical Evidence That We Exist”

On Aug. 9, 2020, Rachael Ray’s home in Lake Luzerne, New York, was reduced to ashes in a blaze that began in a chimney and quickly consumed the structure. Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, who’d been filming her syndicated series there during the pandemic, were at home when a passing neighbor alerted them that their roof was on fire. Quickly evacuating, they saw a lifetime’s worth of memories go up in smoke. “We lost a huge part of the physical evidence that we exist, all of the things we had created — paintings and pictures and music, plus everything we...
LAKE LUZERNE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

'Gentefied' Season 2 Shares First Look Photos and Premiere Date

Netflix announced the official premiere date for season 2 of Gentefied, as well as shared a handful of first look photos. The dramedy, produced by America Ferrera, returns in November with more raw and poetic, yet hilarious, episodes that will undoubtedly pull at the heartstrings. The first season left off...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wedding: Photos Leak From Nuptials to Francie Frane

On Thursday, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman said "I do" again as he married Francie Frane. The ceremony took place in Colorado Springs at an estate called The Pinery At the Hill. Days after exchanging vows, TMZ has released photos from the pair's wedding day, giving fans their first look at the newly married couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
mymodernmet.com

Shelter Cat Called “Ugly” Finally Finds a Home Where She Gets the Love She Deserves

Those who have ever adopted a pet know that when you meet “the one,” you just know. This was the case for Germany-based Francisca Franken when she came across a rather unusual-looking cat named Bean on an animal shelter website. Describing her new feline friend as “an exotic mix between the Grinch and Maurice from penguins of Madagascar,” Franken was besotted with Bean’s grumpy face from the get-go. “I saw her photo and fell in love the second I saw her,” she reveals. “Well, at first I laughed because the pictures were so funny and I'd never seen a cat like this before.”
PETS
Hollywood Life

Drew Barrymore’s Daughters Are The Cutest Flower Girls In Rare Photos At Their Dad’s Wedding

When Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband, Will Kopelman, tied the knot with Alexandra Michler, he had help from two special guests: his and Drew’s daughters, Olive and Frankie!. Will Kopelman is a happily married man again! The former husband of Drew Barrymore wed Vogue director Alexandra Michler in a scenic, picturesque ceremony in Massachusetts on Saturday (Aug. 28). The two exchanged vows at the Sankaty Head Beach Club, per Daily Mail, near the edge of Nantucket Island. Helping Will, 42, and Alexandra, 33, in their special day were two extra special flower girls: Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, Drew and Will’s daughters. The two little girls looked adorable in their flower girl dresses, and they posed alongside family members in photos shared by Will’s sister, Jill Kargman. (CLICK HERE TO SEE).
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Linda Evans, 78, Looks Identical To Her ‘Dynasty’ Days In Rare Photo After Vow To Quit Plastic Surgery

Blonde beauty Linda Evans has posed in a shawl in a gorgeous new snap, proving she looks just as good as her ‘Dynasty’ days. Dynasty alum Linda Evans looked sensational in her latest snap! The 80s soap star took to Instagram on September 2 to share a rare photo of herself, posing for a portrait in a beige shawl — see the photo here. The actress, who became a household name thanks to her TV show which also starred Joan Collins and John Forsythe, proved she looks just as incredible as she did at the height of her career. “Strong women stand with each other during challenging times. United, we can do anything,” she captioned the image, which was captured by photographer Jonas Mohr.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy