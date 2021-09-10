Yuba County Supes to consider opposing vaccine, mask mandates

The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution opposing state imposed mask or vaccine mandates during its meeting on Tuesday.

On Sept. 2, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution stating its opposition to vaccine mandates.

“I think considering this at a time when our hospital is overwhelmed, and so many in our community are currently impacted by COVID, could send a conflicting message to the public,” Yuba County Board of Supervisors Chair Gary Bradford said in an email. “We were supposed to consider it at our last meeting but made the decision to delay it due to that very reason. However, it would also be stated that consideration of this item is very timely given the recent announcement from President Biden.”

On Thursday, President Joe Biden extended vaccine mandates to employees at companies with at least 100 workers and healthcare workers at facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicare funding.

A staff report prepared by Yuba County Counsel Michael Ciccozzi provided an overview of orders from the governor and California Department of Public Health in the last 18 months regarding COVID-19.

“The resolution as presented does not purport to exercise power not vested in the board of supervisors and is clear that it is an expression of the opposition of the board to any state imposed mask or vaccine mandates,” the staff report read. “It also supports the right of individuals to make their own health care choices. As stated, the board of supervisors by this resolution is stating its disagreement with the state’s continued exercise of authority over an individual’s private health care decisions.”

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. For information on how to access the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/2YLgrbE.

Local COVID-19 update

On Friday, Yuba County reported that an unvaccinated individual in their early 60s died from COVID-19, according to Yuba County spokesperson Russ Brown. The person lived at home prior to hospitalization at Adventist Health/Rideout a couple of weeks ago. To date, 188 individuals have died from COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter area.