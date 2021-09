The Astros’ bullpen is not going through its best time. Since August 25, it has the second-worst ERA in the Major Leagues: 5.98, only better than the Athletics’ 6.75. Key men such as Yimi García, Kendall Graveman, and even closer Ryan Pressly have failed during a crucial stretch for Houston, a team that can’t allow this to happen if it wants to succeed in what will be its fifth consecutive postseason appearance.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO