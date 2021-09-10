CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Toronto's Astaneh Construction Adds New Feature "Kitchen Renovation Cost Calculator" to Website

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstaneh Construction is pleased to announce that they have added a new feature to their website. "Kitchen Renovation Cost Calculator" is an online tool that homeowners can use to get an estimate on how much the renovation project would cost for a partial or full kitchen remodel. The estimate includes the cost of installing new cabinets, replacing the old ones, new countertops, new appliances and fixtures, plumbing and skin upgrades, flooring, and ceiling, wall painting, etc. The calculator is pretty much simple and homeowners have to fill in a detailed online form starting with the total area of the kitchen and whether it needs demolition or needs painting. The form also offers details such as flooring material, type of kitchen cabinets, materials for countertops, etc.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
businesstraveller.com

Park Hyatt Toronto reopens following renovation

Hyatt has officially reopened its Park Hyatt property in Toronto following a restoration of its interiors. Designer Alessandro Munge of Studio Munge has redesigned the Park Hyatt Toronto, drawing inspiration from Canada’s seasons and natural landscapes. Interiors feature modern materials, soothing colour schemes and nods Canadian heritage, art deco and literature.
LIFESTYLE
Dezeen

JCP Universe unveils new website featuring an e-commerce section

Dezeen promotion: Italian design brand JCP Universe has updated its website with an e-commerce section where visitors can purchase an array of the brand's diverse interior products. Born in 2016 as an offshoot of interior design company Jumbo Group, JCP Universe is a self-described "experimental brand" that aims to explore...
INTERIOR DESIGN
lynnwoodtoday.com

Sponsor spotlight: Renovations that add value to your home

Making home improvements will enhance your home’s comfort as well as add to its value. But not all home improvement projects are created equal. If you plan on selling your home in the near or long term, take the time now to focus on those projects that offer the best return on your investment. While the cost and value of your home improvements will vary based upon many factors, if you have an older home, the following projects often have the biggest impact when the time comes to sell your home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Small Bathroom Remodel Ideas And Inspiring Designs

Small rooms have a charm of their own because they present a challenge. Given the limited amount of space you have to make smart choices when furnishing and decorating such an area. With that in mind, today we’re checking out some small bathroom remodel ideas to see what can be...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Toronto#Kitchen Remodel#Astaneh Construction Home#Project Management
Robb Report

Inside a $25 Million NYC Duplex Penthouse Where You Can Swim Among Skyline Views

The penthouse at 240 Park Avenue South may be situated in the heart of New York City, but architecturally it looks like it was plucked from the rolling hills of Bel Air. It owes its contemporary aesthetic to interior designer Søren Rose, who took the unit down to the studs and completely revamped the place over the course of two and a half years. Shortly after all that work was finished, the owner got married and his 6,025-square-foot party pad—complete with a rooftop infinity pool—no longer seemed like the appropriate fit. The newlyweds have since moved to the West Coast,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hvmag.com

This Renovated Poughquag Kitchen Will Give You So Much Inspiration

Photo by Damon Jacob | Courtesy of Southeast Kitchen & Bath. The Hudson Valley renovation by Southeast Kitchen & Bath showcases classic design, state-of-the-art appliances, and personal touches. According to Southeast’s founder and owner, Anthony Palladino, white Shaker-style cabinets remain a favorite among his clientele. What’s new now are to-the-ceiling...
POUGHQUAG, NY
Newsweek

'We Turn Vans into Tiny Homes'

Our basic tiny home van layout includes a bathroom, a fully functional kitchen, bedroom and living space. But some people like to add roof racks or hammocks, or they want mood lighting.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Jobs
Only In Texas

Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Texas Hotel

Swimming underneath a waterfall doesn’t always require a difficult hike – although that can certainly be an adventure. If you’re looking for a similar experience without the effort, just book a room at the Hampton Inn & Suites Boerne instead. This unique hotel boasts a resort-style swimming pool with its very own waterfall, so you […] The post Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Texas Hotel appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Yes, You Should Insure Your Wine Collection. Here’s How.

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. Even if you aren’t storing a bottle of ultra high-dollar Chateau Lafite 1869 or Cheval Blanc 1947 in your wine cellar, you likely own some valuable vino that should not only be protected from spoilage but also protected from disasters. However, experts estimate that fewer than 5% of wine collections are properly insured. In other words, your wine—and your investment in it—could go down the drain if the bottles accidentally break or somebody...
DRINKS
The Independent

‘The beauty and variety of the world of flowers’: Floral fancies for the home

The appeal of floral appliques, prints and artworks in the home is undeniable. I’m drawn to the waxy splay of striped tulip petals in Dutch Golden Age masterpieces and painstakingly embroidered suzani fabrics, laden with richly stitched pomegranates, irises and carnations. My Instagram “saves” folder is a patchwork of worn chintz sofas, stacks of plates adorned with miniature posies and rooms wrapped like gifts in romantic wallpaper of tendrilling wisteria. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show opens on 21 September, and it seems there is no time like the present to celebrate the beauty and variety of the world of flowers....
HOME & GARDEN
CBS New York

American Dream Mall Unveils ‘The Avenue,’ Featuring Luxury Shopping & Fine Dining

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A new section of the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford opened Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to unveil “The Avenue,” which features luxury shopping and fine dining. Saks Fifth Avenue is among several retailers opening its doors in the new part of the mall. “It is without a doubt the most incredible center in the world, and you’re about to walk into the most incredible luxury retail environment there is,” American Dream CEO Don Ghermezian said. American Dream is celebrating the opening with a fashion and art exhibit. The new section will also showcase sculpture gardens designed by New Jersey native Jonathan Adler.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
albuquerqueexpress.com

Lucky Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Units

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated August 26, 2021 and September 8, 2021, it has completed the second tranche of its private placement (the 'Offering') for gross proceeds of $1,148,000. The second tranche closing consisted of 14,350,000 units (the 'Units') at a price of $0.08 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share ('Common Share') of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ('Warrant'). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.15 exercisable until September 16, 2023. The Company has raised a total of $3,875,840 under the two tranches of the Offering.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Talisker Completes Acquisition of the Outstanding Royalties on the Ladner Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the 'Acquisition') of the 2% net smelter return royalty on the Ladner Gold Project and the 35% net profit interest (collectively, 'Purchased Royalties') from the sale of gold by New Carolin Gold Corp. ('New Carolin') or any third party contracted by New Carolin for that purpose.
BUSINESS
homedit.com

Country-Style Tiny House With Three Cozy Bedrooms

The element that stands out the most about tiny houses is the one that’s actually in their name: the fact that they’re tiny compared to a regular-sized home. Yet there’s another characteristic that’s perhaps even more important than that, the fact that tiny houses are incredibly versatile and optimized to be as functional as possible. We can see that in this 28-foot Payette model from Tru Form Tiny.
HOME & GARDEN
albuquerqueexpress.com

Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, Company to Open Offices in Ohio

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Quantum Energy Inc. (OTCPNK:QEGY) ('Quantum') announces the hiring Robert ('Rob') Edward Murray as Vice President of Exploration and Conservation, who will lead the Company's rare earth exploration projects, employment is effective immediately. Harry Ewert, Chief Executive Officer, stated 'The addition of...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Why WTS Works with TENCEL™ to Create Quality Clothing

For fashion to break out of its disposability rut, it needs to focus on quality. And quality begins with using materials that can last. A key tactic to reduce a garment’s impact is to get more use out of it. Being able to wash and wear something 40 times instead of five times makes a huge difference in the overall calculation of its environmental cost, explained World Textile Sourcing (WTS) CEO Luis Antonio Aspillaga during a recent discussion with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. “Sustainability works when the garment has a longer life,” Aspillaga noted. Circularity is catching on as...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy