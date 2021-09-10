CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

Yuba County man arrested for possession of stolen property

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uz19j_0bscPM7T00

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Yuba County man after finding a stolen quad runner, guns and other items in a home in Rio Oso, according to a department press release.

Juan Carlos Sandoval-Lopez, 30, was arrested on Thursday, after the sheriff’s office served a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Bear River Drive, Rio Oso. Detectives had been investigating several agricultural thefts in the Rio Oso area. The investigation led to detectives obtaining a search warrant. Along with the stolen items, a large amount of marijuana was located, according to the release.

Sandoval-Lopez was arrested and booked into Sutter County Jail for possession of marijuana for sale, possession of stolen property, and being a prohibited person in possession of firearms. As of Friday afternoon, Sandoval-Lopez remained in custody. He is ineligible for bail due to a parole hold.

