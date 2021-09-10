COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU not taking UVa-Wise lightly

As the East Tennessee State football team buses pulled into Vanderbilt Stadium last Saturday, there were mixed feelings among the Buccaneers. “I was nervous a little bit as we were pulling in to the stadium,” ETSU sophomore linebacker Stephen Scott said. “When we walked into the stadium, I knew it was time to play. Yeah, they are an SEC team, but they are human just like we are. They put their pants on the same way that we do. I just knew I had to come out, play and perform.”