ENID, Okla. — After a couple of years of working on her new home, Debbie Faulk is officially getting the keys to 223 W. Pine on Sunday. The house was donated to the Enid chapter of Habitat for Humanity in 2018 and has been renovated and restored — with delays due to COVID-19 and other issues — for Faulk, who has lived in Enid for more than 40 years but never officially owned a home until now.

ENID, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO