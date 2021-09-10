Owasso masonry students help design, build 9/11 tribute wall: ‘This project is about a history lesson’
Patriotism was on full display at the Tulsa Tech-Lemley Memorial campus Friday thanks in part to the hardworking efforts of two Owasso students. Ashton Piche and Isaiah Edwards are among about two dozen Masonry and Introduction to Construction students who have spent the last two weeks building a tribute wall at the central Tulsa school honoring the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.tulsaworld.com
