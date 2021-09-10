CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, IA

Remembering 9/11: 20 years later: Pastor Trachte will be thinking about the depth of loss

By ANELIA K. DIMITROVA editorcft@gmail.com
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePastor Larry Trachte happened to be teaching a class on Death and Dying at Wartburg College in the fall of 2001. On 9/11, he learned from TV about the terrorist attacks, and later that afternoon led a prayer service on the campus attended by about 400, as reported in the Sept. 13, 2001, issue of the Waverly Democrat, the twice weekly community paper published in Waverly in one form or another since 1856.

