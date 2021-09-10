Remembering 9/11: 20 years later: Pastor Trachte will be thinking about the depth of loss

Pastor Larry Trachte happened to be teaching a class on Death and Dying at Wartburg College in the fall of 2001. On 9/11, he learned from TV about the terrorist attacks, and later that afternoon led a prayer service on the campus attended by about 400, as reported in the Sept. 13, 2001, issue of the Waverly Democrat, the twice weekly community paper published in Waverly in one form or another since 1856.