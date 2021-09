VALLEJO — Vallejoan Edgar-Arturo Camacho is one of two finalists for the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California’s inaugural Artist-in-Residence program. The program seeks to draw on the capacity of art to help people recognize their own power through storytelling, reflecting a vision of them or their history in powerful ways; to motivate people to exercise their power, to humanize issues that are overlooked or ignored in order to draw the public and decision-makers to an issue in ways that more traditional ACLU methods cannot; and, as communities enter a world with many unknowns, to help people imagine a path forward, according to a press release.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO