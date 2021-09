David Laychak was among the 189 people killed at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. He was a civilian employee for the Department of the Army, working as a budget analyst. He was one of nine people with Hawai‘i ties who died in the 9/11 attacks. He was survived by his two children, and his wife, Laurie, who grew up on O‘ahu and graduated from Hawai‘i Baptist Academy. Laurie lives in Virginia and says she will be preparing flowers and taking them to the memorials around her community on Friday. She’ll also be attending the 9/11 Observance Ceremony hosted by the Secretary of the Defense at the Pentagon Memorial on Saturday. The Conversation’s Russell Subiono sat down with Laurie to remember her late husband, and learn how she turned her grief into a way to help other people. (Note: This interview has been edited for clarity.)

SOCIETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO