You Can Tour A One-Room Schoolhouse From 1912 At This Unique Montana Museum

Rural, one-room schoolhouses play a large role in Montana’s history — in fact, there are still dozens of them in operation today, more than in any other state. But a century ago, they were far more common, and they looked a lot different as well. For a great glimpse into our schoolhouse history, check out the Little Bear Schoolhouse Museum.

The Little Bear Schoolhouse Museum was originally located near Little Bear Creek south of Bozeman.

The school was built in 1912, and until 1950, it served as a one-room schoolhouse.

Fortunately, the community decided to come together and restore the building.

The museum takes you straight back to the early 20th century, complete with old school desks with ink wells and writing slates, a teacher's desk, authentic blackboards from Central Park School near Manhattan, and more.

When you need a little fresh air, just head outside and check out the gazebo.

The schoolhouse is visible from the road, and you might even have spotted it from Highway 191.

The Little Bear Schoolhouse Museum has limited hours (Friday - Sunday) and it's only open in the summer.

Have you ever known anyone who went to a one-room schoolhouse for their early education?