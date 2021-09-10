More New Hampshire school districts sued over mask mandates

EXETER, N.H. — The battle over school mask mandates in New Hampshire is back in court, as the list of districts being sued by parents grows. The Exeter-area school district is the latest to be sued by parents over mandating masks. Attorney Robert Fojo recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of 23 families. He also represents 17 families in a lawsuit filed in July against the Londonderry, Epping and Timberlane districts.