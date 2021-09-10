CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Exeter, NH

More New Hampshire school districts sued over mask mandates

By Jennifer Crompton
WMUR.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXETER, N.H. — The battle over school mask mandates in New Hampshire is back in court, as the list of districts being sued by parents grows. The Exeter-area school district is the latest to be sued by parents over mandating masks. Attorney Robert Fojo recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of 23 families. He also represents 17 families in a lawsuit filed in July against the Londonderry, Epping and Timberlane districts.

www.wmur.com

Comments / 12

Heidî Williams
8d ago

grow up until my son can have a cover shot he will not go to school without a mask people are dying all over this country why don't you grow up and stop suing our schools

Reply(4)
2
Cathy Radl
7d ago

this is a realistic fear based on 1.not all kids can be vaccinated 2.more young people are testing g positive or dying from covid 19 or the delta form of it.4.the mask is another way to keep our kids protected. zThis should be a no Brainerd protect your kids

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Londonderry, NH
Exeter, NH
Government
City
Exeter, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Epping, NH
Exeter, NH
Health
Exeter, NH
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#School Districts#Elementary School#Mandates
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy