Bow community gathers to mourn brothers killed in crash

BOW, N.H. — Members of the Bow community gathered Friday evening to mourn two students who were killed in a crash earlier in the day on I-89 in Concord. Bow High School canceled its extracurricular activities, including the football game, and instead opened the field for students and families to gather and grieve. Nicholas Ouellette, an 11th-grader at the high school, and his younger brother, Gavin, a first-grader, were killed in the crash.