Why the Murdaughs are often referred to as a prominent South Carolina family

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A small rural South Carolina town known locally for its watermelon festival is now known nationally as the site of a mysterious double murder. Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, a mother, and son, were found dead on June 7. Official reports say they died from “multiple gunshot wounds.” The news of their deaths stunned members of the South Carolina legal community who have known the family name for generations.