Week 1 NFL DFS Fades

Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes. Start of the Week: Justin Herbert vs. Cowboys -- Coming off Week 1’s QB26 finish, Herbert actually played much better than that finish would suggest against Washington. The Chargers ran the fourth-most plays of the week (78) while Herbert fired off 47 passes for 337 yards and one touchdown against one of the league’s premier defenses. The Chargers’ offensive line looks much improved with first-round LT Rashawn Slater eliminating Chase Young and Co. in his debut. And now the Bolts will travel back home for their home opener against a Dallas defense that will be without starting DEs DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and Randy Gregory (COVID) fresh off getting waxed by Tom Brady last Thursday night when Brady hung the QB5 week on the Cowboys with 379 yards and four touchdowns. Cowboys-Chargers has the highest total of the weekend’s main slate at 55 points and will likely only go up in the coming days.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO