Cat That Went Missing In California In 2011, Shows Up In North Texas And Is Reunited With Family

 7 days ago

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ten years and hundreds of miles later, a long-lost cat that turned up in the Allen Animal Shelter was reunited with his family.

Chuck the cat wandered off from his family home in California in 2011.

After a long search, the family figured they would never see Chuck again.

In 2020, they moved to Colorado.

But Chuck, who was microchipped, showed up in Allen and the family drove down to get him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NX1nL_0bscFMcX00
Chuck the cat reunited with Ken in Allen (credit: Allen Animal Services)

“Thanks again for calling us. We’re happy to have him back. We wish he could tell us what happened between 2011 and now,” owner Ken said.

Linda Montgomery
7d ago

Cats are incredible. I had one in the 80's that was hit by a garage door when the spring broke. Her pelvis and one leg were broken but she survived. She brought me a token every single day after that. I don't believe in euthanasia of any kind and I think she knew how close she came to being put out of her misery. She adopted my family at Fort Sill and was so awesome!

