The game before 9/11: Remembering Broncos-Giants 20 years later

New York Giants cornerback Dave Thomas pulls down Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey after McCaffrey caught a pass during their Sept. 10, 2001, game. Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette file

The score was 31-20. But few remember that.

It was "Monday Night Football" between the Broncos and Giants, as Denver unveiled its new stadium. Broncos quarterback Brian Griese threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Terrell Davis ran for 101 yards on 21 carries. And wide receiver Ed McCaffrey broke his leg — one of the few things people remember about that game.

The Broncos-Giant game on Sept. 10, 2001, is typically remembered as the game before 9/11.

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Davis said in August. “Those 48 hours will forever be etched in my memory.”

Davis speaks for most, if not all Americans who were alive for the Terrorist Attacks. Few have forgotten where they were that day. Including the four people quoted below, who each have a connection to the game and the events:

Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis , who was the team’s executive vice president of business operations in 2001 and was on a plane with late owner Pat Bowlen on 9/11.

, who was the team’s executive vice president of business operations in 2001 and was on a plane with late owner Pat Bowlen on 9/11. Griese , who witnessed the events from the hospital with McCaffrey.

, who witnessed the events from the hospital with McCaffrey. Davis , who watched the attacks from his living room with his agent and New York girlfriend.

, who watched the attacks from his living room with his agent and New York girlfriend. Former Giants defensive coordinator John Fox, who saw the events unfold from the turnpike in New Jersey. Fox went on to be the Broncos’ coach from 2011-14.

Sept. 10, 2001, was a momentous occasion for the Broncos organization, opening their stadium. Former players, including John Elway and Steve Atwater, were in attendance to celebrate the stadium. And it was a big game for the Broncos, who entered that season as Super Bowl contenders.

Ellis: “There was a fabulous opening when (late owner) Pat Bowlen introduced the opening of the stadium. John Elway, Steve Atwater and Randy Gradishar — all these Ring of Famers walked right out onto the field, and the fans gave this thunderous ovation.”

Griese: “That was a very emotional game for everybody in Denver. Certainly the players but also the fans. Mile High Stadium was iconic, and I remember the festivities before the game and honoring some of the former players. John Elway was there, and obviously, it was a Monday night game that opened the season, and there was a lot of fanfare, and it was a great game.”

Davis: “That game was the first game I had really felt healthy in a long time. My agent was in town, he was from New York. And my girlfriend at the time, she was from New York and she was in town. And I think I remember having a pretty good game.”

Fox: “I remember we didn’t play well defensively and that we lost the game to the Broncos. I remember Griese was spectacular and so was Rod Smith.”

Smith did have a great game, totaling nine receptions for 115 yards and a third-quarter touchdown catch. His play, paired with Griese’s, is eventually what led to the Broncos’ 31-20 victory.

But it’s McCaffrey’s injury, which took place in the third quarter right before Smith’s touchdown, that most recall from that night and early that next morning.

Fox: “That was a real vicious hit from Shaun Williams on Ed McCaffrey that actually broke his leg, and his leg was never hit. Basically, gravity broke his leg. I’ve been in football a long time and I had never seen anything like it.”

Davis: “I remember when Ed got hurt, that just broke me. I was crushed. We all were. It sort of felt like we lost the game even though we won.”

Griese: “We played great on offense, and the only downer during the course of the game was Eddie breaking his leg. I remember after the game thinking and asking about Eddie and he had gone to the hospital and he was going to have to have surgery, and so the first thing I did when I woke up the next morning on September 11th was to go to the hospital to see Eddie. I wanted to go see how he was doing.”

The next morning, Griese went to see McCaffrey, Davis woke up to the attacks, Ellis boarded a plane headed to New York, and Fox and the Giants landed in Newark, New Jersey, around the same time the first plane hit the North Tower.

Griese: “We got there, and everybody remembers where they were when they were watching what was happening in New York with the world trade center, and I was right there with Ed McCaffrey in the hospital watching and thinking about the Giants who had just got on a plane the night before and probably landed four hours earlier. You couldn't believe what you were seeing.”

Davis: “My agent actually woke me up that next morning because his flight was canceled and I could hear him and my girlfriend talking about the airport being closed and a plane flying into the World Trade Center. So I could hear the commotion and as soon as I walked into the living room, the second plane hit the other tower. I was confused. It’s one of those things that you will never forget where you were and what was going on. The emotions going through you, thinking that we’re in a war.”

Ellis: “Then the next morning waking up and planning to go to New York with Pat on a league meeting trip — getting on an aircraft, and having that aircraft turn around and go back to the hangar and seeing pictures on television when we got back to the hangar. That was the next day. That will forever be etched in my memory.”

Fox: “When we landed, it was probably 9 in the morning. We were driving down the turnpike and our head of security, Mike Murphy, said, ‘Hey Foxy, somebody flew a plane into one of the trade center buildings.’ I don’t know if you’ve ever been on that drive, but you can see the whole skyline of New York City on the Jersey turnpike. And I remember seeing the smoke, but nobody thought much about it — we thought maybe someone had a heart attack. We had no idea at that point, like anybody else, that it was a terrorist attack.”

For Fox, the Giants and the rest of New York, the next few days were chaos.

Fox: “We pull into Giants Stadium and coaches go up to go to work and players go home. We had a lot of work to do. I remember (head coach) Jim Fassil sprinting down the hallway where the business side, ownership side was. And at that point, the second plane had hit the other building and you could see it. I then remember, around that time, getting a call from my wife and that’s kind of when reality sank in. She said, ‘Do you idiots have any idea what’s going on?’ And we truly didn’t because for those three hours we had been prepping for Green Bay, watching film.

“I remember we practiced Wednesday. And from our practice field at the meadowlands, you used to be able to see both trade centers. Now it was just gone.”

Only a couple of days after 9/11, the NFL canceled all games for that upcoming Sunday. And subsequently, that season became so much more to not only New Yorkers, but Americans, as football and other sports, brought the country together.

Fox: That Saturday, we as a team went to Ground Zero. It was emotional. That whole season, really, was emotional. Everywhere we went, the opposing fans cheered for us. There was just tremendous pride for the sports teams in the city. I think that’s what any sports star in the New York area felt.”

Ellis: “That year was never really the same for people. I thought the league under [former NFL Commissioner] Paul Tagliabue’s direction that year did a great job in trying to give fans hope and the public hope and some enthusiasm and excitement at a time that was very difficult for our country.”

The NFL intends to have “unifying moments” nationwide Sunday, recognizing the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. They purposefully scheduled the Broncos to play at the Giants this weekend for that exact reason.

Griese: “Will be a nice memory for the Broncos to open on the road in New York, and I'm not sure what they have planned on Sunday, but I'm sure there will be a memorial, a moment of silence and remembering that, but that night will always be indelibly marked in my head for opening a new stadium and the highs of that and winning the game and then the lows about eight hours later of waking up and seeing what was transpiring in New York.”

So, as the Broncos and Giants face off Sunday, a day after the 20-year anniversary, while many of us will enjoy the game and another NFL season, it’s important not to forget that day.

Fox: “It’s hard to believe that was 20 years ago. But no matter how long ago it was — in 20, 40, 100 years — it doesn’t matter. We will never forget.”