Faribault, MN

Girls swimming and diving: Mankato East 96, Faribault 83

By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 8 days ago

Despite jumping in the pool shorthanded Thursday night at Mankato East, the Faribault girls swimming and diving team still picked up seven individual top-three finishes. That total also included three individual victories, with Bennett Wray-Raabolle speeding to first in the 200-yard freestyle, Miller Munoz soaring to first in the 1-meter diving competition and Ava Nelson motoring to the wall first in the 100 freestyle.

