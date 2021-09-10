Girls swimming and diving: Mankato East 96, Faribault 83

Despite jumping in the pool shorthanded Thursday night at Mankato East, the Faribault girls swimming and diving team still picked up seven individual top-three finishes. That total also included three individual victories, with Bennett Wray-Raabolle speeding to first in the 200-yard freestyle, Miller Munoz soaring to first in the 1-meter diving competition and Ava Nelson motoring to the wall first in the 100 freestyle.