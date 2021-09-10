CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 More Local Housing Markets in August: Atlanta, New Hampshire, Portland, Sacramento

By Calculated Risk
calculatedriskblog.com
 8 days ago

Starting this month, I'm going to post local market data (Sales, Active Inventory, New listings) several times during the month on the CalculatedRisk Newsletter. Here are 4 more of about 30 local markets that I track: 4 More Local Housing Markets in August. This includes Atlanta, New Hampshire, Portland, and...

www.calculatedriskblog.com

calculatedriskblog.com

Newsletter Articles this Week

• The Rapid Increase in Rents; What is happening? Why? And what will happen. • House Price to Median Income; New Data for 2020 Income. • Household Formation Drives Housing Demand; Some preliminary data and analysis. Local Real Estate data:. • California August Housing: Sales down 11% YoY, "Home sales...
Sacramento Bee

These are the top Sacramento-area ZIP codes home shoppers targeted in August

The Sacramento housing market experienced a .3% increase in sales of single-family homes in August 2021, according to the Sacramento Association of Realtors. A total of 1,579 homes were sold in August after being on the market for an average of 15 days, compared to 1,574 homes sold in July 2021 in an average of 12 days.
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Remains Hottest Sacramento-Area ZIP Code For Prospective Home Buyers, Zillow Says

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Competition remains high in the Sacramento area’s red hot housing market. Recently, there have been some signs of a softening in home values and rents. Zillow’s most recent market report how’s that home inventory has risen for the fourth month in a row, which will ease the competition between buyers. Still, the Sacramento metro area remains a popular target for home buyers – with some ZIP codes more popular than others. Zillow tracks page views of for-sale listings per ZIP code, using it to determine the hottest areas in any given market. From their numbers, the 95630 ZIP code – which encompasses Folsom – remains the area prospective buyers are searching the most, despite the typical home value being $712,645. The other hottest ZIP codes in the Sacramento area include (by descending search interest) 95661 in Roseville, 95757 in Elk Grove, 95624 also in Elk Grove, and 95746 in Granite Bay. Zillow’s analysts say they expect the housing market to remain hot for the foreseeable future.
Motley Fool

The U.S. Housing Market Is Short More Than 5 Million Homes

Though housing inventory has picked up recently, there's still not nearly enough to meet buyer demand. There's a reason why so many buyers have struggled to purchase a home in 2021. The U.S. housing market has experienced a huge decline in inventory, and it's caused home values to soar. Right...
morningbrew.com

Open House: McMansion in Atlanta

Welcome to Open House, the only newsletter section that has an extensive tracking system for gaudy decor of Southern rich people. We’ll give you a few facts about a listing and you try to guess the price. Zillow. By now you know we can’t resist a McMansion. So let’s head...
rosevilletoday.com

Is the Sacramento area housing market overpriced?

Roseville, Calif. – Local Roseville Realtor, Julie Jalone continues to hear from my buyer clients that the current Sacramento housing market is overpriced. They point out that they are seeing price reductions to prove their point. Are the listings in our area overpriced?. Although some listings appear to be selling...
Tampa Bay Times

Move into an old shoe, and more Tampa Bay housing market tips

Hi, thanks for meeting. Please take a tiny bottled water. As your Tampa Bay real estate professional, I’d like to help you get the most for your money. I believe you’ll find our housing market reasonable, accessible and impenetrable to devastating collapse. Nervous tick? No, no, I rip my cuticles out of joy. Let’s start-a-rooney!
wxxinews.org

Connections: Realtors on the state of the local housing market

Local realtors say the Rochester-area market is slowing somewhat, but it is still a hot seller's market. We're joined by realtors who discuss trends and what to expect in the coming months. The Rochester housing market is still booming, but when will it slow down? Local realtors say they are...
knowatlanta.com

Your Guide to Metro Atlanta’s New Home Market

The real estate market has been a bit of a rollercoaster over the last year. Homebuyers on the hunt for their dream residences are finding increased prices and decreased inventory. However, this has opened the door for the new home market to emerge as an excellent option for buyers. In fact, homebuilders across metro Atlanta have stepped up to the plate with the development of spectacular communities and new homes that are beyond compare. To get the 411 on what’s really happening out there, KNOWAtlanta talked to Lori Lane, Senior Vice President of the New Homes Division for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. Here, she shares her insights on the current state of the market and what you can expect when you decide to purchase a brand new home.
urbanturf.com

Was August a Turning Point For the DC-Area Housing Market?

The regional housing market in August showed signs that things might be returning to the more balanced market that existed before the pandemic. The latest report out from Bright MLS finds that pending home sales dropped across the board last month, a sign that in August, a month when homebuyers usually take a break from their search, buyers did just that. However, while sales and showings were down compared to a year ago, they were up noticeably compared to August 2019.
seattlepi.com

Report: Seattle's housing market cooled in August, matching historic trends

The Seattle-area housing market has historically cooled in August, and this year was no different. A new report from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service shows a dip in listings, inventory, sales and median prices in August when compared to July. The number of new listings in the 26 Washington counties...
SEATTLE, WA

