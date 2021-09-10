CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Ask the Insider: Hawaii at Oregon State Q&A Preview

By Jackson Moore
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWSN gets the inside look at Hawaii's next opponent. BeaverBlitz.com's Oregon State reporter Carter Bahns shares what to expect from the Beavers on Saturday.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: Scary Photo Of College Football Plane Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the USC Trojans made their way over to Pullman, Washington for their showdown with the Cougars. Although the team did arrive safely, the plane it was on legitimately popped a wheelie on the runway. USC’s United Airlines team plane became tail heavy as the players were in...
PULLMAN, WA
The Spun

Cause Of Death Reportedly Released For Former Hawaii QB Colt Brennan

Former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan tragically passed away back in May at the age of 37. Now, we have a reported cause of death for the onetime Rainbow Warriors star. “Now, after completing an autopsy and tox screen, health officials tell us the death was accidental, caused by a lethal concoction of drugs (polydrug), including the dangerous and illicit substance, fentanyl,” the TMZ report reads.
NFL
247Sports

VIP Q&A: Got any Oklahoma State questions? Ask away!

To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Posted on 6 hrs, V I P, User Since 218 months ago, User Post Count: 116. 6 hrsVIP. 218 months.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
chatsports.com

Hammer and Rails Podcast - Oregon State Wrap & UConn Preview

After taking a nice break on Labor Day the Hammer and Rails podcast is back in your ears this lovely Tuesday. We start out by talking about the Indiana uniform fiasco. If you don’t know what I’m talking about here I’m including it below for everyone to enjoy. Yes that’s...
OREGON STATE
chatsports.com

Taron Vincent, More Ohio State Players Preview Oregon Matchup

Ohio State defensive lineman Taron Vincent said Wednesday he hopes Ohio State's home opener against No. 12 Oregon Saturday features a lively crowd. OSU kicker Noah Ruggles shared an unlikely connection to the Buckeyes. Center Luke Wypler reflected on starting his first game of the season against Minnesota. Hear what...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsn#Beaverblitz Com#Beavers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Eleven Warriors

Q&A with Oregon Beat Writer James Crepea on Ohio State’s Marquee Non-Conference Opponent of 2021

NOON – SATURDAY, SEPT. 11. Crepea joins us for a Q&A about Oregon's underwhelming season opener against Fresno State, the impact of Kayvon Thibodeaux's injury, the strengths and weaknesses of the Ducks' offense and defense, why Ducks coaches and players aren't concerned about Saturday's early kickoff and what will need to happen for the Ducks to have a chance to win.
OHIO STATE
nbc16.com

College Football: Oregon State hosts Hawaii in home opener

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State Beavers (0-1) host Hawaii (1-1) at 8 p.m. Last time against Hawaii, the Rainbow Warriors defeated Oregon State 31-28 in Honolulu on a late field goal two years ago. Beavers coach Jonathan Smith was in his second season then. He doesn't think there's too...
HAWAII STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Chance Nolan, Anthony Gould, running game get Oregon State’s offense back on track in 45-27 win over Hawaii

CORVALLIS – Oregon State is beginning to build meaningful depth, and it became apparent in Saturday’s 45-27 win over Hawaii. Quarterback Chance Nolan and Anthony Gould were hardly headliners during August’s preseason camp. Nolan was no better than third in the quarterback pecking order for the first three weeks of camp. Gould made plays during the August practices, but in a receiver room that is eight to 10 players deep, he was nowhere near the standouts.
HAWAII STATE
The Oregonian

Chance Nolan cements place as Oregon State’s starting QB, defense struggles on third down: 6 takeaways from win over Hawaii

CORVALLIS – Diving deeper into Oregon State’s 45-27 win over Hawaii with six takeaways:. Got the impression from buzz around Reser Stadium and social media – though it’s dangerous to use the latter as a meaningful measure of anything – that Saturday’s win was less than satisfying. Oregon State won a game by 18 points over an FBS school, people. Since 2015, there’s been only one Beaver win by a larger margin over an FBS school. Maybe it was the 21-0 start that led people to think OSU would win by a million. Or that UCLA took out Hawaii so easily that fans though the Beavers might do the same. Whatever. Hawaii isn’t terrible. A year ago, Rainbow Warriors were a bowl team – you remember what a bowl team looks like, right? Hawaii has seven players with at least 15 career starts, including slippery quarterback Cordan Cordeiro. Truth is, OSU controlled the game throughout. Hawaii never seriously threatened the Beavers. Oregon State’s offense piled up 558 yards; it’s the third-highest yardage total against an FBS opponent under coach Jonathan Smith. The defense probably should have pitched a first-half shutout. It was a good day for Oregon State.
OREGON STATE
mwwire.com

Hawaii vs. Oregon State: Warriors Defense Comes Up Short, 45-27

Hawaii vs. Oregon State: Warriors Defense Comes Up Short, 45-27 Hawaii drops second game to a Pac-12 foe. Hawaii falls to 1-2 on the year. If you were given one quarter to “warm up” and any points scored within that quarter did not count towards the final score, Hawaii would be in good shape. The reality is, those points do count and they put Hawaii in a 21-0 hole last night. The Beavers scored a touchdown on their first three offensive possessions and the Warriors were forced to punt on their first two drives. A second half rally was not enough as the Warriors lost 45-27 and fell to 1-2 on the season.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy