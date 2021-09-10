Ask the Insider: Hawaii at Oregon State Q&A Preview

CORVALLIS – Diving deeper into Oregon State’s 45-27 win over Hawaii with six takeaways:. Got the impression from buzz around Reser Stadium and social media – though it’s dangerous to use the latter as a meaningful measure of anything – that Saturday’s win was less than satisfying. Oregon State won a game by 18 points over an FBS school, people. Since 2015, there’s been only one Beaver win by a larger margin over an FBS school. Maybe it was the 21-0 start that led people to think OSU would win by a million. Or that UCLA took out Hawaii so easily that fans though the Beavers might do the same. Whatever. Hawaii isn’t terrible. A year ago, Rainbow Warriors were a bowl team – you remember what a bowl team looks like, right? Hawaii has seven players with at least 15 career starts, including slippery quarterback Cordan Cordeiro. Truth is, OSU controlled the game throughout. Hawaii never seriously threatened the Beavers. Oregon State’s offense piled up 558 yards; it’s the third-highest yardage total against an FBS opponent under coach Jonathan Smith. The defense probably should have pitched a first-half shutout. It was a good day for Oregon State.

OREGON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO