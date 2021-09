On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States, firefighters, military service members and many others climbed the 2,768 steps of the Manitou Incline, the equivalent of 190 floors of elevation gain, in remembrance of those who died at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and on Flight 93. The United Airlines jet crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers fought terrorists for control of the plane, which was suspected of targeting the U.S. Capitol. Nearly 3,000 people died that day, to include 343 firefighters, 71 law enforcement officers and 55 military personnel.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO