In February Morgan Wallen made himself persona non grata in the music business after video footage surfaced of him using an anti-Black racial slur. But he was welcomed by the Country Music Association when their nominations were announced on September 9 … sort of. He has just one nomination, but it’s a big one: Album of the Year for “Dangerous.” The scandal caused Wallen to be dropped from country radio stations and banned from the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards entirely. Even when he was nominated and won at this past spring’s Billboard Music Awards (which are based solely on...

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO