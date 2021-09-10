StoryCorps Presents: The Lasting Toll Of 9/11

What do we know about breakthrough infections in vaccinated people? Will Stone explains and shares the story of how surprised he was to get a breakthrough infection himself. Breakthrough infections - this is a relatively new phrase that unfortunately is becoming more and more familiar. COVID vaccinations are saving lives. They are keeping people out of the hospital. But we know they do not offer complete protection against infection. The virus, particularly the new delta variant, can break through. It has happened to some of us at NPR, including our science reporter Will Stone. And he joins us now to talk about what he wishes he had known.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO