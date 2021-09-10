CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
StoryCorps Presents: The Lasting Toll Of 9/11

NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend the nation marks 20 years since 9/11 — a day we are reminded to never forget. But for so many people, 9/11 also changed every day after. In this episode, a special collaboration between NPR and StoryCorps, we hear stories about the lasting toll of 9/11, recorded by StoryCorps in partnership with the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. You can learn more about that initiative and find out how you can record your reflections on the life of a loved one at storycorps.org/september11.

www.npr.org

