Public Health

The News Roundup — Domestic

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the new school year starts, current cases of Covid-19 have now topped 40 million. One out of every four of these cases is a child. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott claimed at a press conference that the state’s new abortion restrictions do not force victims or rape or incest to give birth to a resulting child. Critics have pointed out that the claim is misleading and false.

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
Calling President Joe Biden’s plan “disastrous,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is among two dozen Republican attorneys general threatening to sue the president if his proposed vaccination mandate for large companies takes effect. The 24 attorneys general sent a seven-page letter to the president Thursday warning that a lawsuit will...
A week after the Supreme Court declined to block Texas’ new abortion restrictions, the Justice Department has sued the state of Texas. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who announced the lawsuit, says the statute is unconstitutional. Garland said Texas’ statute is “invalid under the Supremacy Clause and the 14th Amendment, is...
Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
Representatives of Missouri’s business community criticized President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on Wednesday during a House committee hearing — the first of what could be many legislative inquiries on the subject that’s galvanized GOP legislators. While some lawmakers want Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to combat Biden’s...
As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
