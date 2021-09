This past weekend the whole country commemorated the loss, at the hands of a few terrorists, thousands of innocent lives at the World Trade Center, a field in Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon. In addition, we memorialized and honored those first responders who, with little thought of their own safety, rushed into those two burning towers in order to try to save the lives of those strangers trapped inside, often at the cost of their own lives, or a lifetime of illness. They were and are, heroes.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO