King County, WA

Suicide: It’s Time to Talk About It

auburnexaminer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if you’re afraid that someone you love is considering it? What do you say? How do you start that. conversation? Should you say anything? Silence is no longer an option; it’s time to talk about it. For. those of us who have lost a loved one to suicide we...

auburnexaminer.com

Comments / 1

ksl.com

Prevention starts with discussion. Talk about suicide using these 4 strategies

If you see the red flags, it is so important to talk about suicide with loved ones. It’s not easy to talk about, but suicide prevention actually should be talked about. . Young adults are at high risk, and suicide is the second leading cause of death in college-age individuals. It can be prevented, as many people suffering really just want their pain to go away. If we can talk to them, listen to them, and offer hope, they may come to the realization that they don’t want to end their life.
MENTAL HEALTH
Lexington Herald-Leader

Suicide is an epidemic in the U.S. It’s time to look at all possible solutions.

September 5-11 is National Suicide Prevention Week. How bad is the suicide problem? Does it deserve its own week? And what is the best approach to preventing suicide?. According to the CDC, suicide is the #2 leading cause of death in Americans ages 10 to 34, and the #1 cause of death in 13-year-olds. An American is two and a half times more likely to die by suicide than homicide. Someone attempts suicide every 11 seconds, and one suicide is completed every 12 minutes. Our current suicide rate has reached the all-time high experienced during the aptly named Great Depression: 14.5/100,000 people/year.
HEALTH
Local
Washington Health
County
WRAL News

'Decisions that cannot be unmade': After son's suicide, NC woman urges parents to talk with teens about troubles

Fayetteville, N.C. — Teen suicide attempts nationwide doubled during the pandemic, with an especially alarming rise among girls, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One Cumberland County mother recently shared her story about the mental health challenges during the pandemic with WRAL Investigates in hopes that her...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
informerpress.com

ACRMC’s Senior Life Solutions talks Suicide Prevention

September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month and ACRMC’s Senior Life Solutions is working to raise awareness and educate the community on the risk factors and warning signs of suicide. Talk of suicide should never be dismissed. If you, or someone you know, are thinking of suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedCity News

It’s time to address suicide risk among older adults, terminally ill

“What is your greatest concern today?” It’s a simple question, but it’s powerful — especially for older adults living with chronic pain or a terminal health condition. Long-term health challenges, pain and terminal illness can significantly interfere with a person’s day-to-day life, their ability to take care of themselves, and...
MENTAL HEALTH
tpgonlinedaily.com

Afghanistan: Let’s Talk About It

For those who have served in the U.S. military, especially those who served and sacrificed in Operation Enduring Freedom, last week’s takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban and the scramble to evacuate American citizens and Afghan partners may bring about many emotions. Many veterans may question the meaning of their...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why Do Mental Health Professionals Avoid Diagnosing Borderline Personality Disorder?

Mental health providers can be reluctant to diagnose BPD and other personality disorders due to diagnosis criteria, insurance, and stigma. Not diagnosing BPD, where appropriate, can adversely affect treatment. Traits of BPD can be communicated without formally diagnosing the full personality disorder. Many mental health professionals are reluctant to diagnose...
MENTAL HEALTH
therapist.say.what

Explosive Childhood Mood Disorders: Differences in Behavior and Emotions

Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder: The Mimicker. A childhood disorder that tends to mimic other disorders is Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder (DMDD). DMDD is defined in the DSM-V as severe, recurring temper outbursts that can occur verbally or behaviorally and are disproportionate in intensity or duration to the provocation.
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Letter to the Editor: Back to School Mental Health: Tips for Talking to Youth About Suicide

Numerous research studies indicate children and youth have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Forced into remote learning and physically isolated from their peers and activities, many have suffered declines in social, emotional, physical and academic health. And the impact continues to linger. A recent survey of parents indicated...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medscape News

'Locker Room' Talk About Death: Time for Oncologists to Stop

In a recent inpatient service block, I was seeing patients alongside a resident I had gotten to know well. We were consulted on a patient with metastatic head and neck cancer who had not sought care for over a year. When the patient presented, his voice was raspy and he...
HEALTH
