CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

BREAKING: Liverpool's Brazil Players Cleared to Play v Leeds

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 8 days ago

Tonight has produced some great news for Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool and Liverpool fans.

The club were fearful that the likes of Fabinho, Alisson and Roberto Firmino would not be able to play against Leeds this Sunday after the Brazilian FA ruled that Liverpool breached FIFA protocols for not releasing them for international duty earlier this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FEvIb_0bsc8UMR00
(Photo: DiaEsportivo/PRESSINPHOTO)

This wasn't just effecting Liverpool though. Other Premier League clubs were affected by this and not just Brazilians, most South American countries were also enforcing the sanction.

They claimed that the clubs who didn't release their players would not be able to play them in the Premier League this weekend and if they did then they would have to pay a hefty fine too.

The clubs, League and players all agreed that the safest thing to do was to stay in England due to COVID-19 still effecting the countries they would travel too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LolzO_0bsc8UMR00
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

All clubs effected and the Premier League also said that the South American Football associations had no basis for these fines/bans.

Now it has been confirmed by Paul Joyce and other reliable sources that Premier League clubs will be able to play the effected players this gameweek.

Joyce said; "Premier League players cleared to play this weekend by Fifa after Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agree to waive automatic 5-day restriction."

This is great news for Liverpool as Alisson and Fabinho will both be cleared to play against Leeds United.

Firmino is currently injured so he wouldn't of played either way but it's great news that Liverpool don't have to deal with fighting the Brazilian FA on this.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Leeds United v Liverpool: How to watch and follow the game

The match at Elland Road kicks off at 4.30pm BST and will be shown live by Sky Sports in the UK. Global television listings are available here. Two minutes of match action will be available to watch on LFCTV GO from 8.30pm, with extended highlights, a full replay and more from midnight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Leeds v Liverpool: Who makes your Reds team?

Liverpool visit Leeds in the fourth round of Premier League fixtures on Sunday, but who will make it into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool's Elliott suffers horror knee injury in Leeds clash

The England youth international was brought down just shy of the hour mark at Elland Road and required extensive medical attention. Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott had to be stretchered from the field during the Reds' Premier League clash with Leeds United with what looked to be a knee injury after a horror-show tackle from Pascal Struijk.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alisson
chatsports.com

Harvey Elliott: Liverpool player defends Leeds’ Pascal Struijk

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott suffered a serious ankle injury against Leeds United at the weekend. The 18-year-old midfielder sustained the injury after a tackle from the Leeds defender Pascal Struijk. Elliott’s ankle was trapped under the defender’s foot during a challenge. The Belgian was heavily criticized on social media after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Inside Leeds | Watch unseen footage of Liverpool's 3-0 win

Goals from Mohamed Salah - his 100th in the Premier League - Fabinho and Sadio Mane earned the Reds a comprehensive victory on the road on Sunday. Enjoy the best of the action from a different perspective below. App users should tap here to watch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jürgen Klopp's analysis of Liverpool's victory over Leeds

Jürgen Klopp was impressed by the way Liverpool executed their game plan to achieve a ‘convincing’ 3-0 victory over Leeds United on Sunday. The Reds made it 10 points from a possible 12 this season as they returned to Premier League duty at a capacity Elland Road, with goals from Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane securing the win for the visitors.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Leeds United#Brazilians#South American#The Premier League
LFCTransferRoom

Leeds v Liverpool : A Look at Last Season's meetings

LIVERPOOL 4 - 3 LEEDS UNITED. Opening day of the new season, newly promoted Leeds returning to Premier League after 16 years began their campaign with a fearless performance against the last season's Premier League Champions Liverpool. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring from the penalty spot after just four minutes...
UEFA
The Guardian

Leeds v Liverpool: match preview

The man who made made way for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United will be afforded quite a welcome party at Elland Road. The Wales winger Daniel James is expected to make his debut for Leeds against Liverpool and begin showing his new public precisely why Marcelo Bielsa has been pursuing him for the past two and a half years. While it is unclear whether James will start on the right or left as Leeds aim to secure a first league win of the season, do not expect to see Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield. Interestingly, Jürgen Klopp has poured scorn on Gareth Southgate’s decision to deploy the right-back in that department for England against Andorra. Louise Taylor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Football
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
FIFA
LFCTransferRoom

Leeds v Liverpool: Manager Comparison

It’s rare that the star name at a football club is the manager, but Marcelo Bielsa could well lay claim to that title at Leeds United. Whether it’s at Newell’s Old Boys, Athletic Bilbao, or Leeds United, the maverick Argentine has been a credit to every league he’s managed in. An inspiration for many a manager, including Pep Guardiola, he has brought vibrant attacking football to Elland Road.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Leeds United vs Liverpool: Jürgen Klopp's pre-match comments

Liverpool will look to keep pressure on Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League table when they travel to face Leeds United on Sunday afternoon. Two solid clean-sheet wins against Norwich City and Burnley saw a perfect start made, but the 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Chelsea put an end to that.
UEFA
The Independent

Leeds vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool will face Leeds at Elland Road in the Premier League in front of fans for the first time since 2004 when they meet in the Premier League this afternoon. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in this fixture at Elland Road last season, in a match that was overshadowed by the announcement of the ill-fated European Super League and was played behind closed doors. FOLLOW LIVE: All the team news and action as Leeds host LiverpoolLeeds were thrashed by rivals Manchester United in their opening match of the season before drawing their next two fixtures against Everton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'We have nothing to do with it!': Jurgen Klopp reveals he STILL has NO IDEA if Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino can play against Leeds, as Liverpool boss vents his frustration at red-list Brazil row

Premier League managers were still confused yesterday about whether they can call on their red-list stars this weekend. Manchester City's Brazil duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus travelled to Leicester with Pep Guardiola's squad, but Brazil have asked FIFA to invoke their five-day rule stopping players from representing their clubs if they do not report for international duty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
127
Followers
1K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy