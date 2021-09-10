BREAKING: Liverpool's Brazil Players Cleared to Play v Leeds

Tonight has produced some great news for Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool and Liverpool fans.

The club were fearful that the likes of Fabinho, Alisson and Roberto Firmino would not be able to play against Leeds this Sunday after the Brazilian FA ruled that Liverpool breached FIFA protocols for not releasing them for international duty earlier this week.

(Photo: DiaEsportivo/PRESSINPHOTO)

This wasn't just effecting Liverpool though. Other Premier League clubs were affected by this and not just Brazilians, most South American countries were also enforcing the sanction.

They claimed that the clubs who didn't release their players would not be able to play them in the Premier League this weekend and if they did then they would have to pay a hefty fine too.

The clubs, League and players all agreed that the safest thing to do was to stay in England due to COVID-19 still effecting the countries they would travel too.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

All clubs effected and the Premier League also said that the South American Football associations had no basis for these fines/bans.

Now it has been confirmed by Paul Joyce and other reliable sources that Premier League clubs will be able to play the effected players this gameweek.

Joyce said; "Premier League players cleared to play this weekend by Fifa after Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay agree to waive automatic 5-day restriction."

This is great news for Liverpool as Alisson and Fabinho will both be cleared to play against Leeds United.

Firmino is currently injured so he wouldn't of played either way but it's great news that Liverpool don't have to deal with fighting the Brazilian FA on this.