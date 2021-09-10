Hermisms: Ruminations on life and football by Edwards Ep. 27
This is the second episode of Season 3 of a weekly feature we call Hermisms: Ruminations on life and football by Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards. During these episodes, we showcase the best, funniest and most interesting takes from some of Edwards' press conferences. This week, Edwards spoke to media before Arizona State football's second game of the season against UNLV on Saturday, September 11 at 7:30 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.247sports.com
