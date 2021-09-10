Tottenham at Crystal Palace odds, picks and prediction

On an action-packed Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur (3 wins, 0 losses, 0 draws) travels to take on Crytal Palace (0 wins, 1 loss, 2 draws). The match is set to kickoff at 7:30 a.m. ET at Selhurst Park. Below, we preview the Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace odds and lines, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions.

Currently sitting atop the table, Tottenham is the only team in the English Premier League to win its first three games. A failed transfer has F Harry Kane locked in and the Hotspur as favorite.

Tottenham has taken down the Wolves, Man City and Watford; it won each of those games 1-0. As for Crystal Palace, it lost to Chelsea 3-0 to start the season and has two draws since.

M Conor Gallagher scored both of Crystal Palace’s goals in its most recent 2-2 draw against West Ham. Crystal Palace sits 14th in the table but is far better than its record shows.

Tottenham at Crystal Palace: Odds, picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Money line: Tottenham +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Crystal Palace +295 (bet $100 to win $295) | Draw +235

Tottenham +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Crystal Palace +295 (bet $100 to win $295) | Draw +235 Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +120 | U: -150)

PLAY: Our new free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Prediction

Tottenham 2, Crystal Palace 1

BET on TOTTENHAM (+100) as it has shown few flaws. The backline has been elite through three games, in having yet to concede a goal.

On top of having thrived against top competition, Tottenham has arguably the EPL’s most underrated player, in F Son Heung-Min. He has 2 goals on the season.

Heung-Min and Kane should be able to break down a Crystal Palace defense that gave up 2 to West Ham a match ago and 3 to Chelsea to kick off the EPL season. Both draws were against mid-tier opponents and Palace was dominated by arguably the best team in the league.

At +100, Tottenham offers good value.

BET on the OVER 2.5 (+120) as Tottenham has several lethal scoring options and Crystal Palace should be able to get on the board as well. Crystal Palace has scored 2 goals through three games but notched both last time out.

Tottenham scored just 1 goal in each game and has yet to allow any. That said, the level of talent on the offensive ends should allow numerous opportunities.

At plus-money value, this is a solid gamble for bettors.

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow @SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.