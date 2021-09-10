CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham at Crystal Palace odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
 8 days ago
On an action-packed Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur (3 wins, 0 losses, 0 draws) travels to take on Crytal Palace (0 wins, 1 loss, 2 draws). The match is set to kickoff at 7:30 a.m. ET at Selhurst Park. Below, we preview the Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace odds and lines, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions.

Currently sitting atop the table, Tottenham is the only team in the English Premier League to win its first three games. A failed transfer has F Harry Kane locked in and the Hotspur as favorite.

Tottenham has taken down the Wolves, Man City and Watford; it won each of those games 1-0. As for Crystal Palace, it lost to Chelsea 3-0 to start the season and has two draws since.

M Conor Gallagher scored both of Crystal Palace’s goals in its most recent 2-2 draw against West Ham. Crystal Palace sits 14th in the table but is far better than its record shows.

Tottenham at Crystal Palace: Odds, picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Tottenham +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Crystal Palace +295 (bet $100 to win $295) | Draw +235
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +120 | U: -150)

Prediction

Tottenham 2, Crystal Palace 1

Money line (ML)

BET on TOTTENHAM (+100) as it has shown few flaws. The backline has been elite through three games, in having yet to concede a goal.

On top of having thrived against top competition, Tottenham has arguably the EPL’s most underrated player, in F Son Heung-Min. He has 2 goals on the season.

Heung-Min and Kane should be able to break down a Crystal Palace defense that gave up 2 to West Ham a match ago and 3 to Chelsea to kick off the EPL season. Both draws were against mid-tier opponents and Palace was dominated by arguably the best team in the league.

At +100, Tottenham offers good value.

Over/Under (O/U)

BET on the OVER 2.5 (+120) as Tottenham has several lethal scoring options and Crystal Palace should be able to get on the board as well. Crystal Palace has scored 2 goals through three games but notched both last time out.

Tottenham scored just 1 goal in each game and has yet to allow any. That said, the level of talent on the offensive ends should allow numerous opportunities.

At plus-money value, this is a solid gamble for bettors.

IN THIS ARTICLE
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Southampton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City will be looking for their fourth Premier League win on the spin as they host Southampton.Pep Guardiola’s side began their Champions League campaign with an entertaining 6-3 victory over RB Leipzig in midweek.They meet Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, who travel north seeking a first league win of the season despite a number of encouraging performances.Southampton have drawn their last three games.Here is all you need to know about the Premier League fixture.When is the match?The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 18 September at the Etihad Stadium.Where can I watch?The game is not available to watch live in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
