Seattle played Minnesota United for the third time and managed to ride an early goal to a 1-0 shutout win. The Sounders looked good for long stretches, especially in the first half, but once again struggled to score, leaving the door open by failing to finish. The win was in doubt much longer than necessary. Minnesota controlled the ball in the second half and while a “bend but don’t break” defense did exactly that, the away team did enough to force Seattle into a few nervy moments. Fortunately, the Sounders held on in what was ultimately an average performance from the home team.

MLS ・ 3 DAYS AGO