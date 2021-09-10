Movie Review: 'Malignant'

Did you know the tagline of the ‘Malignant’ poster reads “A New Vision of Terror”? Well, let’s just say this latest film from James Wan presents us something out of the ordinary and even saves most of the film’s shortcomings (more on that later) from an outright disaster. It’s just that getting to the out-of-ordinary moments requires some patience. And those moments in question happens to be during the go-for-broke third act, which I wouldn’t want to spoil for you here. All I can say is, it is bats*** crazy, bloody-as-hell violent and gory that Wan clearly has a field day embracing the outlandish storyline, which he cooked up with his wife Ingrid Bisu (2018’s ‘The Nun’ and this year’s ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’) and Akela Cooper (TV’s ‘Grimm’, ‘American Horror Story’).

