List of recruits who committed to P5 schools this week
The 2022 recruiting cycle is heating up as some of the top high school football players around the country continue to announce their respective college decisions. During the week beginning Sept. 4 and ending Sept. 10, there were 11 players who committed to a Power Five college football program, including nine prospects in the 2022 class and two underclassmen. Of the players who committed this week, three are rated as four-star prospects according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.247sports.com
Comments / 0