Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) has had a rough time of it recently with the revelation that he'd poisoned his mum Kim (Claire King) and his breakup with Dawn after Kim scared her off with threats of losing custody of her son Lucas. Now, he finds himself in an even stickier situation as his one night fling with Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) has led to some unforeseen dilemmas.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO