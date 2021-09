When a student mentioned a video game in class, University of Kansas history professor Andrew Denning decided to do his own homework and play Call of Duty. During a break, he took it upon himself to sit down with a controller in hand and see what exactly he was missing. Denning played through recent blockbuster titles like Wolfenstein: The New Order, Red Dead Redemption II and Call of Duty: WWII.

