8:40 a.m., Sept. 11, 2001. 9:03 a.m., Sept. 11, 2001. 9:37 a.m., Sept. 11, 2001. 10:03 a.m., Sept. 11, 2001. Christie Cochran looked at a pair of plane stubs from that day, the first stamped for 7:30 a.m., the second for 9:40 a.m. The first time was her flight from BWI to Pittsburgh, the second when her flight would leave Pittsburgh for San Diego, trips she routinely took at that point in life. Those times fall right in line with the terrorist attacks of 9/11, times she still is shaken by 20 years later.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO