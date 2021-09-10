Epic Wins Court Case vs. Apple, Naked Banana Man Can Appear in Court
Epic Games, developers behind Fortnite, declared war on Apple on August 13, 2020, following their frustrations with the latter’s payment system. Now, over a year later, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has issued a ruling in favor of Epic, indicating that Apple is no longer allowed to force developers to use its own payment system within their apps, as it engages in what the State of California refers to as “anticompetitive conduct.”cogconnected.com
Comments / 0