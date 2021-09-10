CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epic Wins Court Case vs. Apple, Naked Banana Man Can Appear in Court

By Athena Parnada
cogconnected.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games, developers behind Fortnite, declared war on Apple on August 13, 2020, following their frustrations with the latter’s payment system. Now, over a year later, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has issued a ruling in favor of Epic, indicating that Apple is no longer allowed to force developers to use its own payment system within their apps, as it engages in what the State of California refers to as “anticompetitive conduct.”

cogconnected.com

mxdwn.com

Court Rules on Epic v. Apple

If you’ve been keeping up with the politics behind video games, you’ve probably heard of the bad blood between two of the largest tech companies in the gaming market. Epic Games and Apple have been embroiled in a lawsuit for months, and the trial has just seen its final day. Apple will no longer be allowed to prevent developers from linking to other in-app payment options but has avoided being categorized as a “monopoly” under antitrust law.
videogameschronicle.com

Epic court battle ends with Apple ordered to relax iOS payment rules

Apple has been ordered to allow iOS developers to link to external payment options in their apps, as the Epic-Apple court case came to a conclusion on Friday. Epic’s antitrust lawsuit against the iPhone maker began in August 2020 after it moved to circumvent Apple’s platform fees with a new direct payment option in Fortnite, leading to the game’s removal from the App Store.
esportznetwork.com

Epic vs. Apple Case Gets Ruling from US District Court

For years, App Store has dominated how iOS users and developers launch, download, and pay for apps and Apple’s services. On August 13, 2020, Apple pulled the plug on Fortnite mobile in response to an alleged violation of its terms of service by Epic Games, creating a long legal battle.
techworm.net

Epic Case: Court Rules Apple Cannot Force Developers To Use In-App Purchasing

In a ruling in the Epic versus Apple antitrust case, a U.S. judge has issued a permanent injunction that directs Apple to allow app developers to offer external payment systems other than Apple’s in-app purchasing methods. For those unaware, Epic Games had filed a lawsuit against Apple in August 2020...
thurrott.com

Epic Wins Big in Case Against Apple

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers has handed Epic a major legal victory in its case against Apple and its illegal App Store policies: Apple can no longer require app developers to use its in-app payment system, nor can it prevent developers from communicating with their own customers. In other words, common sense...
Reuters

Factbox-Apple vs Epic case: heated arguments, dramatic calls

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday issued a ruling in “Fortnite” creator Epic Games’ antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc’s App Store, striking down some of Apple’s restrictions on how developers can collect payments in apps. The ruling comes after a three-week trial in May before Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers...
techxplore.com

Apple takes app payment hit in Epic court fight

A US judge on Friday ordered Apple to loosen control over its App Store payment system, a blow to the global tech giant sparked by its anti-trust battle with Fortnite maker Epic Games. In a ruling with significant potential to alter the digital economy, Apple will no longer be allowed...
gameranx.com

Fortnite Still Not Back on iOS as Apple vs Epic Legal Case Ends

The Apple vs Epic case, which began with Fortnite and grew to be so much bigger than that, is apparently finished, and it had one major effect on the mobile gaming market … the mobile market in general, in fact. According to the outcome of the trial, Apple must now allow apps to link to payment options besides the one offered by Apple itself. It’s a small change with potentially huge consequences — funny to think it all started with Fortnite.
Cheddar News

Judge in Epic vs. Apple Court Battle Rules Against Monopoly Claim

A federal judge has ruled against Epic Games’ claim that Apple is running a monopoly in its mobile gaming marketplace but also ruled that the tech giant cannot force customers to exclusively purchase from its app store. Angelo Zino, senior industry analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar ahead of Apple’s live hardware event scheduled for tomorrow to talk about Epic’s failed case, the company’s filing of an appeal, and what it could mean for governing bodies in the U.S. and abroad.
Videogamer.com

Epic vs Apple Fortnite court case concludes with losses for both sides

The Epic Games versus Apple court case has come to a close over the weekend, but neither side were able to claim a divisive victory. As detailed by GamesIndustry.biz, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez sided with Fortnite developer Epic on one of the ten counts it held against Apple. Namely, that the company’s restrictions against apps being able to direct to external payment options was in violation of unfair competition laws. Therefore, Apple is no longer allowed to stop apps from directing people to external sites circumventing the Apple Store’s cut for in-game purchases from December 9.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Apple vs. Epic: Apple interprets court ruling as a success

In the dispute over the business rules in the Apple App Store, the iPhone group suffered a legal defeat. According to a ruling by a federal court in Oakland, California, Apple must comply with the developers in terms of paying for the apps and services. However, the basic principle of the store was not called into question. Appeals can be lodged against the judgment.
Eurogamer.net

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Epic Games is appealing the final decision in this year's big Epic vs. Apple trial. Last Friday's ruling was a mixed result for both companies, though Epic lost the majority of the points it had tried to raise. Late on Friday night, Epic boss Tim Sweeney offered his thoughts on...
wraltechwire.com

Epic scores a victory in Apple court decision, Triangle attorney says

RALEIGH – Epic Games scored a “victory” over tech giant Apple in its antitrust lawsuit even though Apple was not declared a monopoly and Epic will have to pay Apple several million dollars in the decision handed down by a federal judge on Friday. So says Raleigh tech attorney Jim Verdonik.
decrypt.co

Epic vs. Apple Court Ruling Could Open Door to iOS Crypto Payments

Apple's itunes store isn't very crypto friendly. Image: Shutterstock. A judge ruled today that Apple can no longer block the use of external payment options in iOS apps. The ruling may enable easier use of cryptocurrency wallets to make payments on iPhones and iPads. Using cryptocurrency wallets to make payments...
wccftech.com

Epic Games Has Paid Apple $6 Million as per Court Orders

Last week, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ordered Epic Games to pay Apple $6 million in royalty payments as the game developer violated the App Store’s guidelines. Sure enough, the court order has been followed, but it is likely that this saga is far from over. Epic Games’ Fortnite Earned a...
MarketWatch

How long might it take to resolve the Epic-Apple case? Expect a legal marathon

"Both sides have good issues for appeal. Epic challenging market definition and procompetitive justifications found by the Court, and Apple challenging the state law injunction and perhaps the market definition," antitrust lawyer Paul Swanson told MarketWatch. He expects Epic's appeal to "roll on at least another 18 months in the Ninth Circuit, and then we’ll see whether there’s a tight legal issue teed up for the Supreme Court," he added.
cogconnected.com

