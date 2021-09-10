Epic Wins Court Case vs. Apple, Naked Banana Man Can Appear in Court

The Apple vs Epic case, which began with Fortnite and grew to be so much bigger than that, is apparently finished, and it had one major effect on the mobile gaming market … the mobile market in general, in fact. According to the outcome of the trial, Apple must now allow apps to link to payment options besides the one offered by Apple itself. It’s a small change with potentially huge consequences — funny to think it all started with Fortnite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO