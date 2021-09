The Bozeman Gallatin Boys and Billings West Girls golf teams continued their winning ways on Friday, taking the team titles once again at the Butte Invite. The Raptors were led by Justus and Jordan Verge. This time it was Justus besting his brother by three strokes, finishing the tournament with a total score of 140. Butte's Jack Prigge came in third with a total of 145.