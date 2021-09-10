Arizona sells off $93m in Unilever bonds over Ben & Jerry stopping ice cream sales in Israeli-occupied territories

Ben & Jerry's, Will Stop Sales in Israel's, Occupied Palestinian Territory.Ben & Jerry's, Will Stop Sales in Israel's, Occupied Palestinian Territory.Ice Cream maker Ben & Jerry's has said it will stop selling its products in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.Ice Cream maker Ben & Jerry's has said it will stop selling its products in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.The BBC reports that the US-based company said that sales "in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT)" were "inconsistent with our values.".The BBC reports that the US-based company said that sales "in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT)" were "inconsistent with our values.".Both the East Jerusalem and the West Bank have been under Israeli control since 1967's Six-Day War.Over 600,000 Jews live in roughly 140 settlements there. .Much of the international community considers the settlements a violation of international law, however Israel disputes this.Much of the international community considers the settlements a violation of international law, however Israel disputes this.On July 19, Ben & Jerry's released a statement on Twitter and Instagram saying that its decision reflected the concerns of "fans and trusted partners.".On July 19, Ben & Jerry's released a statement on Twitter and Instagram saying that its decision reflected the concerns of "fans and trusted partners.".According to the statement, changes will be made by letting current licensing arrangements expire at the end of next year.The BBC reports that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called the decision "morally wrong" and that it would prove to also be "financially wrong.".The BBC reports that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called the decision "morally wrong" and that it would prove to also be "financially wrong."