Jennifer Howland On the Importance of Sleep Rituals
Sleep is a big thing for me. Because I’d generally prefer to be awake and doing things, I’ve always had trouble getting to sleep, so I have to be very conscious of honoring my sleep time. Maintaining a routine to give my brain the signal that it’s time to wind down is so helpful. Even in college my roommate knew it was getting close to “lights out” when I went to the bathroom to wash my face and brush my teeth (I credit my mother for building this ritual into my day).thriveglobal.com
