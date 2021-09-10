CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Howland On the Importance of Sleep Rituals

By Jennifer Howland
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSleep is a big thing for me. Because I’d generally prefer to be awake and doing things, I’ve always had trouble getting to sleep, so I have to be very conscious of honoring my sleep time. Maintaining a routine to give my brain the signal that it’s time to wind down is so helpful. Even in college my roommate knew it was getting close to “lights out” when I went to the bathroom to wash my face and brush my teeth (I credit my mother for building this ritual into my day).

Thrive Global

Ayurvedic Rituals For Restful Sleep

Preparing for a restful night sleep starts the day before. It’s a cycle after all, and my plan is to maintain between six to eight hours of nightly sound slumber before waking up early the next morning. If I wasn’t lucky sleeping early, I would still try my best to wake up early and get out of bed – already done with morning meditation, intention setting, breathing, gentle in-bed stretching and whatever follows in my morning routine– by 6:30 am.
YOGA
Thrive Global

Mood Follows ACTION

“The change in state that you seek is only a result of taking action.” I’m not sure who said that, maybe it came to me in a dream (I doubt it) and yet it’s a powerful and empowering realization. If you’re waiting to feel like doing something, you’ll probably be waiting an awfully long time if at all. So rather than rely on whether you feel like doing something or not, I’m suggesting that you should just do it.
LIFESTYLE
Thrive Global

Take a Conscious Breathing Break

Paying attention to how we breathe can often be overlooked because it’s completely automatic. However, becoming aware of and incorporating breathing exercises into our daily routine has many benefits, including promoting calmness for mind and body, decreasing stress in the moment and increasing focus. Try these 3 simple breathing techniques...
FITNESS
Thrive Global

5 Ways To Kickstart Your Morning With A Relaxed Mind

I am a firm believer that we should start our days right. But, as stressful as life can be, we often forget to think about how we start each day. A key component to a healthy life is to maintain a positive outlook on life. A relaxed lifestyle can help you accomplish this goal. There are many reasons why we should relax our minds, but the most important is to be able to think clearly and rationally.
YOGA
Thrive Global

Finding the Real Me

I used to laugh at celebrities who said they were “Taking time off to find myself.” Silly. “Find myself?” Really? It just sounded so clichéd, so self-serving. Find myself. Ridiculous. But, the last 21 months living under a pandemic that forced close-downs, divisive segments of the population which became ever...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Doctor Explains Why Women Should Never Pee In The Shower

Shower pee-ers, where are you? We know you walk among us. If anything, it might be easier to ask who doesn’t pee in the shower, as a survey by Shape magazine found a whopping 80 per cent of us have made our shower water a little more golden. But one...
HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Father ‘haunted’ after vaccine-sceptic mother and daughter die of Covid

A mother and daughter who both refused the Covid-19 vaccine have died within weeks of each other after contracting the virus. Sammie-Jo Forde, who was 32, died in the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of east Belfast on Saturday. It came two weeks after her mother, 55-year-old Heather Maddern, who was being treated just two beds away on the same ward, died on 31 August.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Two Albino Sisters Who Are 12 Years Apart Stun Everyone with Their Rare Beauty

Their dazzling radiance has taken over their entire country as these two sisters now illuminate the modeling world with their distinctive and breath-taking looks. Two albino sisters have captured the gaze of their home country Kazakhstan. 2-year-old Kamila Kalaganova and her older sister, 14-year-old Asel Kalaganova, have gained notoriety in the modeling industry, with everyone wanting to take their picture.
CELEBRITIES

