Best New Music & Video Releases This Week From Ed Sheeran, Chloe Bailey and More!
It’s Friday once again! And as always we look at some of the best releases in music from not only today but throughout the week. Up first is Chloe Bailey who’s single “Have Mercy” was already going viral on TikTok. People were already loving just a :15 second clip and were waiting with great anticipation for the full song and video. And Chloe did not disappoint! A lot of people in the comments were saying it was “Beyonce-esque” which is a high praise!radionowindy.com
Comments / 0