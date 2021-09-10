Top Steps for Ransomware Recovery and Preparation

Alex Restrepo, Virtual Data Center Solutions at Veritas Technologies, discusses post-attack restoration options, and how to prepare for another one in the future. When it comes to ransomware attacks, it’s no longer a question of if or even when, but how often. A business falls victim to a ransomware attack every 11 seconds, making ransomware the fastest-growing type of cybercrime. Businesses today need to not only think about strategies to prevent ransomware, but how to protect and recover their data should they fall victim to an attack. After all, it’s not just your data that goes down — it’s your entire business.