My immune system isn’t as strong as other people’s because of my history of radiation for cancer treatment. I hang out with my young niece and nephew almost every day, and without fail, I get sick whenever one of them has a cold. So I was immensely relieved when I reached full inoculation after the first two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. But after breakthrough cases started rising this summer, my anxiety increased, even though fully vaccinated people rarely get sick enough to end up in the hospital or have seriously adverse outcomes.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO