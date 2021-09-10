CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
J Balvin is Comfortable With Who He Is on 'Jose'

By Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombian singer J Balvin has established himself as one of reggaeton’s most successful ambassadors — and one of the most absurdly popular superstars on the planet. But on his sixth album, Jose, he tries to separate himself from his global celebrity and attempts to open a window into the person he truly is. He scatters deeply intimate details throughout the project — voice memos from mom and dad, a snippet of praise from his friend Daddy Yankee, and even the sound of his first child’s heartbeat. While he doesn’t break new ground on the record, Jose showcases an artist balancing who he is with what we expect, and holding happily in place.

Pitchfork

J Balvin Announces 2022 Tour, Performs “In da Getto” on Fallon: Watch

J Balvin appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, just ahead of the arrival of his new album Jose. He performed “In da Getto” (without studio version collaborator Skrillex). Balvin also sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss Fortnite, his 2022 tour, and more. Watch the performance and interview below.
MUSIC
orlandoweekly.com

J Balvin announces Orlando headlining show in 2022

Latin music megastar J Balvin on Friday announced a return to Orlando's Amway Center in 2022. The singer will bring his tour supporting new album Jose to the City Beautiful on May 14, 2022, as part of an extensive U.S. tour. There are just two other Florida (Miami and Fort Myers) shows on this trek. Balvin last played Orlando — also at the Amway Center — in 2019.
ORLANDO, FL
elpasoheraldpost.com

Reggaeton star J Balvin headed to Haskins Center in May 2022

Multi-platinum recording artist, Latin Grammy winner, and reggaeton superstar, J Balvin, announced his highly anticipated “José Tour 2022” concert tour Friday, adding El Paso as a stop. The tour will take the Colombian star to over 25 cities across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico beginning April 2022. “Reggaeton’s...
EL PASO, TX
lamezcla.com

J BALVIN RELEASE EXCLUSIVE PERFORMANCE OF “SUERTE”

Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, announces the release of J Balvin’s Official Live Performance of “Suerte” off his new album Jose. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Alumni of Official Live Performances include Karol G, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande.
MUSIC
J Balvin
Zane Lowe
Daddy Yankee
Ozuna
cbs4local.com

J Balvin to perform in El Paso next year

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — J Balvin, the Colombian reggaeton singer, will perform in the Sun City next year. The concert will be held on May 4, 2022, at 8 p.m. at the UTEP Don Haskins Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 17 at noon and on pre-sale on...
EL PASO, TX
MySanAntonio

J Balvin will kick off his 2022 'Jose' tour in San Antonio

San Antonio has a special spot on J Balvin's upcoming tour. The Colombian singer will kick off his 25-date North American "Jose" tour with Alamo City fans first on Tuesday, April 19 at the AT&T Center. The tour was announced Friday, tickets go on sale Friday, September 17 at noon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
@wearemitu

Staff Picks: Mau y Ricky with Maria Becerra, Jarina de Marco, J Balvin and More

With the rebrand of @cremabymitu, we’re doing bi-weekly Staff Picks for our favorite songs released in the past 2 weeks (August 30th – September 10th). Venezuela meets Argentina in Mau y Ricky’s collab with Maria Becerra in “Mal Acostumbrao”, Jarina de Marco and Empress Of take us on bilingual disco trip on “Vacío”, J Balvin’s album ‘JOSE’ was worth the wait and more. Check out the full list & playlist below.
MUSIC
NPR

J Balvin: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an "El Tiny" takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad. Read more about the 10-video series here. A tattooed hand scrawls on a...
MUSIC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

New music review: Poised to innovate, J Balvin plays it remarkably safe

J Balvin, "Jose" (Universal Latin) If there is one figure in pop music who has perfected the language of feel-good cultural affirmation, it is J Balvin. For more than a decade, the 36-year-old Colombian star has claimed he is on a mission to "change the perception of Latinos in music," using his rainbow aesthetics, smooth reggaeton textures and radio-ready trap hits as ammunition.
MUSIC
NPR

Why We're So Excited About J Balvin's 'El Tiny' Concert

These next couple of weeks, NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts are getting a makeover for Hispanic Heritage Month. NPR Music has teamed up with NPR podcast Alt. Latino to present "El Tiny," a concert series that will feature all Latinx artists. Up first is Colombian reggaeton sensation J Balvin. His El...
MUSIC
inputmag.com

J Balvin teases another Jordan sneaker collaboration with Nike

While promoting his album Jose — set to release this Friday, September 10 — J Balvin teased another upcoming project bringing music to fans’ ears. On Instagram, the reggaeton star hinted at an impending collaboration with Jordan Brand, posting a photo of the label’s Jumpman logo with the caption “AIR BALVIN.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Billboard

J Balvin Ties No. 1 Record as 'In Da Getto' With Skrillex Takes Over Latin Airplay Chart

“In Da Getto” takes over the 26-year-old tally thanks to a 15% gain in audience impressions, to 12.4 million, earned in the week ending Sept. 5, according to MRC Data. J Balvin’s collection of Latin Airplay No. 1s dates back to 2014, when he sent “6 AM,” the fourth single from La Familia album to the summit --his breakthrough set which earned him a first top 10 on the overall Top Latin Albums chart (Oct. 2014). With the ‘90s dance interpolated “In Da Getto” taking over atop Latin Airplay, J Balvin takes his 31st win and ties Enrique Iglesias’ all-time No. 1 record, a mark Iglesias has held since 1996 as he placed five simultaneous tracks from his self-titled debut effort atop the all-genre Latin tally (“Si Tú Te Vas,” ‘Experiencia Religiosa,” “Por Amarte,” “No Llores Por Mi,” and “Trapecista”).
MUSIC
coast1045.com

J Balvin announces 2022 ‘José’ tour during appearance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, J Balvin announced a new world tour kicking off in 2022. The 36-year-old Balvin performed his song “In Da Getto” with Skrillex, which appears on Balvin’s new album, José, which also features the singles “Otra Noche sin Ti” with Khalid, “Qué Más Pues?” with María Becerra, “Otro Fili” with Jay Wheeler, “Que Locura” and “Perra” with Tokischa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
hola.com

J Balvin shares the first image alongside his son

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer had their son, Rio, three months ago. On September 17th, he shared one of the first photos featuring the presence of his son. On an Instagram story, J Balvin posted a photo of his son in his stroller.
BEAUTY & FASHION
