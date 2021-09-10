Rams' Robert Woods: Expecting big things
Woods said the Rams offense is in a good rhythm entering Week 1 against the Bears. Running backs were another story, but key members of the Los Angeles passing game all appeared to stay healthy throughout spring practices and training camp, with most held out from games throughout the preseason. That includes Woods and new quarterback Matthew Stafford, who should provide better arm strength and pocket presence than former Rams QB Jared Goff, though Woods and Goff did have a strong connection. Woods will open the year taking aim at a Bears defense that's expected to start two second-year pros at cornerback (Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor) after losing longtime starter Kyle Fuller this offseason.www.cbssports.com
