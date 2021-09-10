CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams' Robert Woods: Expecting big things

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoods said the Rams offense is in a good rhythm entering Week 1 against the Bears. Running backs were another story, but key members of the Los Angeles passing game all appeared to stay healthy throughout spring practices and training camp, with most held out from games throughout the preseason. That includes Woods and new quarterback Matthew Stafford, who should provide better arm strength and pocket presence than former Rams QB Jared Goff, though Woods and Goff did have a strong connection. Woods will open the year taking aim at a Bears defense that's expected to start two second-year pros at cornerback (Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor) after losing longtime starter Kyle Fuller this offseason.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Assessing the Rams WR Depth Behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods

The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2021 season with two stud receivers. Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods have both been reliable targets for Jared Goff over the last couple of seasons, only missing a combined two games. With quarterback Matthew Stafford taking over the reins, he could push both of these receivers to new heights. The Rams know what they will get from these two, but what about in three-wide receiver sets? Let's break down the other receivers on the Rams depth chart.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Kyle Fuller
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
NBC Sports

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, leading rusher in Patriots history, passes away

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, who remains the leading rusher in New England Patriots history nearly 40 years after his retirement, has passed away at age 71. Cunningham, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots (1973-82), rushed for 5,453 yards and 43 touchdowns with New England, making one Pro Bowl in 1978 when he rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. A season earlier, he gained a career-high 1,015 yards on the ground, the only time he surpassed the 1,000-yard marker.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

O.J. Simpson weighs in on Cam Newton's release, the Patriots decision to start Mac Jones

O.J. Simpson has chimed in on the release of Cam Newton by the New England Patriots. Newton, who is unvaccinated, was found to have violated the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols on Aug. 23 and was forced to miss 5 days of training camp. On Tuesday, the veteran, who started for New England in 2020, was cut, paving the way for rookie Mac Jones to be the starter in 2021.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football
AOL Corp

Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Signing Another Former Pro Bowl RB

The Baltimore Ravens made the move everyone expected them to make Thursday night. They signed veteran running back Latavius Murray. Murray is in the process of finalizing a deal with Baltimore, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He is one of four running backs the Ravens have signed in the last couple of days.
NFL
Field Gulls

Season begins with doomsday power rankings for Seahawks

Well the NFL season is officially upon us, because NFL “experts” are looking at double-digit NFL teams and ranking them ahead of the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has notoriously and relentlessly fared badly in the garden variety power rankings throughout the years. This week is no exception. In fact, it seems like it’s getting worse.
NFL
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend posts birthday tribute to him amid trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is going strong as the Texans quarterback remains on the sideline amid allegations of sexual assault. The singer shared a sweet birthday tribute to Watson in an Instagram post Tuesday. Anais shared a series of photos that showed the couple cozied up on a recent tropical vacation.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFL
thespun.com

Ryan Fitzpatrick Reportedly Makes Decision On Hip Injury

During the Washington Football Team’s season opener last Sunday, starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a significant injury. On Thursday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had an update on Fitzpatrick’s status. After undergoing tests and seeking multiple opinions, Fitzpatrick has decided to rehab his hip injury instead of having surgery. Rapoport...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Suffer Major Injury Blow Ahead Of Sunday

The New England Patriots will be without one of their starting offensive tackles this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, the team officially ruled out right tackle Trent Brown for their Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets. Brown was initially listed as questionable with a calf injury. His condition may...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Fine For Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones got hit with a pretty hefty fine from the NFL on Saturday. Jones was called for unnecessary roughness during the Titans’ blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The NFL has fined Jones $10,815 as a result, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “The...
NFL
On3.com

Cowboys 'getting excited' about third-round pick out of Iowa

The Dallas Cowboys have high hopes for third-round pick defensive end Chauncey Golston from Iowa. “We’re getting really excited about him,” Dallas VP Stephen Jones said regarding Chauncey Golston on 105.3 The Fan. “He’s certainly come a long way in a short time. He’s making big strides and we think he’s gonna make some huge contributions for us pretty early.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper sound off on brutal defeat vs. Bucs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout Amari Cooper were the first ones to offer motivational words to the team after their loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the heartbreaking 31-29 loss against the defending Super Bowl champs, both Prescott and Cooper shrugged off the loss and chose to stay the course as they start their 2021 NFL season with a defeat.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy