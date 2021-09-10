CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven more US Capitol riot defendants plead guilty, including armed man who threatened to shoot Pelosi

erienewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven US Capitol riot defendants pleaded guilty on Friday to charges related to the January 6 insurrection, including one man who threatened to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. With this latest flurry of court activity, 10% of the more than 600 known federal defendants charged in connection with the deadly...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 4

Tuck Frump
7d ago

Not shocking but just a side note...the married couple from Ohio are also siblings. Typical trumpsters.

Reply
4
NBC Miami

Watch Live: Crowd Rallies Near Capitol in DC to Support Insurrectionists

Scores of demonstrators converged near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Saturday, to show their support for Jan. 6 defendants as thousands of law enforcement officers patrolled the area, vowing not to take any chances. A handful of counterprotesters arrived as the Justice for J6 rally was beginning but vocal...
PROTESTS
Washington Post

Oath Keepers founder draws scrutiny from federal officials and followers

It depends on who’s talking. To some, Stewart Rhodes is a paramilitary commander enlisting thousands of foot soldiers to overthrow the government. To others, he’s a couch-surfing grifter — and the most shocking thing about the involvement of his Oath Keepers group in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol was that some members actually showed up.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Cops and protesters gather at US Capitol for ‘Justice for J6’ rally

A massive police response mobilized outside a fenced-off U.S. Capitol Saturday morning to greet a group of right-wing protesters who insist their noon demonstration won’t descend into violence. Advocates at the "Justice for J6" rally in Washington, D.C., plan to denounce what they call the "inhumane treatment" of dozens of...
PROTESTS
laramielive.com

Protest for Jailed Capitol Rioters: Police Ready This Time

Allies of Donald Trump are mounting a Saturday rally at the U.S. Capitol, aimed at supporting protesters now in jail on charges from the Jan. 6 insurrection. Capitol police, criticized as unprepared in January, are taking no chances, arguing that overpreparing this time is far preferable. Some 60 or so...
PROTESTS
Black Enterprise

Black Nurse Who Threatened to Kill Vice President Harris Faces Five Years in Prison

A Black nurse who wanted to assassinate Vice President Kamala Harris could face five years in prison. Sentencing is set for Nov. 19. Just a few weeks after being sworn into office, Niviane Petit Phelps recorded a video of herself where she explains she planned to kill Harris, “Kamala Harris, you are going to die,” Phelps said into the camera, according to an affidavit. “Your days are numbered already.”
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Sparse attendance at rally in support of US Capitol rioters

A few hundred protesters turned up Saturday in Washington to rally in support of the pro-Trump rioters who ransacked the US Capitol on January 6, but they were outnumbered by a robust security presence and journalists. Police who were caught on the back foot by the deadly riot on Capitol Hill took no chances this time: they used a security fence around the Capitol complex, police in riot gear and rows of armored trucks to keep the peace. Organizers of the "Justice for J6" rally -- who said they wanted to draw attention to those held over the riot who did not commit violent offenses -- had received a permit for 700 people to gather near the Capitol's reflecting pool, but far fewer showed up. Chants of "Let them go!" rose from the demonstrators as speakers took to the podium to decry what they called President Joe Biden's administration detention of "political prisoners."
PROTESTS
Washington Post

Roger Stone served ‘a big, big stack of papers’ from Capitol riot lawsuit during radio interview

As he was asked in a phone interview whether former president Donald Trump would run in 2024, Roger Stone paused to answer the front door. Stone, a longtime confidant to the former president, apologized to the St. Louis radio show, but he had a good reason: He was being served with papers related to the federal lawsuit filed by seven U.S. Capitol Police officers against him, Trump, far-right “violent extremist groups” and others accused of being responsible for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
POTUS

