Coogs You Can Count On: With School Back on, Charity’s Founders Suit Up to Help Kids in Need

WHEN TWO FORMER UH football players put their helmets together to form a plan to impact under-privileged youth through sports, education and nutrition programs, neither expected to be where they are today. Jaron K. Barganier and James Hong are co-founders of Be A Champion, Inc., a nonprofit organization that aims to set children on a path to success. Today, Texas students are returning to the classrooms, and with House Bill 4545 in effect, Be A Champion staff are once again suiting up to keep students fed and education institutions supported.