Blake Griffin addresses rumor about final season with Detroit Pistons
After the Detroit Pistons and Blake Griffin agreed to a buyout this past season, he then agreed to a contract with the Brooklyn Nets. When this happened, many thought the Nets were getting damaged goods. After all, Griffin had started to look like a shell of his former self and many started to believe he was not giving his all because he did not look explosive and he was not dunking the basketball like he once did.detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0