NBA

Blake Griffin addresses rumor about final season with Detroit Pistons

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 7 days ago
After the Detroit Pistons and Blake Griffin agreed to a buyout this past season, he then agreed to a contract with the Brooklyn Nets. When this happened, many thought the Nets were getting damaged goods. After all, Griffin had started to look like a shell of his former self and many started to believe he was not giving his all because he did not look explosive and he was not dunking the basketball like he once did.

NBA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

