NFL

Rams' Cooper Kupp: Set for usual role

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKupp is locked into a starring role in the Rams offense with Sunday's season opener against the Bears imminent, J.B. Long of the team's official site reports. Kupp has had months to develop a rapport with new quarterback Matthew Stafford since his trade to L.A. on Jan. 30, but the context around the Rams' skill positions has changed since the offseason program. First and foremost, running back Cam Akers tore his Achilles while getting ready for training camp, taking away a key cog of the offense. Darrell Henderson remains the top option out of the backfield, with trade acquisition Sony Michel backing him up. Meanwhile, in the receiving corps, WR Robert Woods and TE Tyler Higbee are entrenched in the starting lineup, with 2020 second-round pick Van Jefferson, veteran DeSean Jackson and 2021 second-rounder Tutu Atwell rounding out the group of wideouts. Kupp nonetheless is in store for his usual high-volume role (8.3 targets per game the past two seasons) with an upgrade under center and a less explosive running game.

www.cbssports.com

Related
Pride Of Detroit

Matthew Stafford sets career highs in passer rating, Y/A in Rams debut

The pairing of Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks like it’s going to be a good one. The former Lions quarterback managed to set several career highs in his first game with the Rams in Los Angeles’ 34-14 win over Stafford’s former rival Chicago Bears on Sunday night.
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams' John Wolford: Set for season opener

Wolford (appendix) isn't listed on the Rams' injury report Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. An emergency appendectomy was ordered up on Aug. 6 after Wolford was awakened in discomfort. He proceeded to sit out the entire preseason, even though he got back on the practice field Aug. 23 and directed the second-team offense. With the offseason trade of Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford, there's no question about Wolford's standing in the QB room as Stafford's direct backup.
NFL
FanSided

LA Rams: Two Aggies rookies can play major roles in Rams success

The LA Rams do not use conventional methods to build a roster. Just follow the NFL storylines leading up to the draft. 31 NFL teams will be talked about, all with multiple projections citing who each team might select. But as for the LA Rams? No such discussion. No such projection. The LA Rams don’t draft on day one.
NFL
RamDigest

Assessing the Rams WR Depth Behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods

The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2021 season with two stud receivers. Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods have both been reliable targets for Jared Goff over the last couple of seasons, only missing a combined two games. With quarterback Matthew Stafford taking over the reins, he could push both of these receivers to new heights. The Rams know what they will get from these two, but what about in three-wide receiver sets? Let's break down the other receivers on the Rams depth chart.
NFL
FanSided

Look for cameo role for LA Rams Sony Michel on SNF

The LA Rams traded a 2022 sixth-round and a 2023 fourth-round draft pick to acquire New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. Some have expressed concerns that the Rams may have spent too much for a running back, particularly when roster cuts loomed just around the corner and the expectation was that the Rams would find plenty of suitable options on the waiver wire.
NFL
The Spokesman-Review

NFL locals: Cooper Kupp shines in opener, topping 100-yard mark in Rams’ win

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp played like he already was in midseason form Sunday night. Kupp reeled in seven receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ 34-14 victory over Chicago in Los Angeles. “He’s a big-time player,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said of Kupp after the...
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

Kupp-Date: Cooper Kupp Tote Board–Week 1 v. Bears [PHOTOS]

A.C. Davis High and Eastern Washington University grad Cooper Kupp is enjoying his fifth season in the NFL as a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams. We track his progress each week here with this virtual tote board. Kupp, as well as the Rams, steamrolled the visiting Chicago Bears...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Week 2 storylines: Justin Fields’ expanding role, Ja’Marr Chase’s emergence and the hard truth about the loss to the Los Angeles Rams

Things didn’t go exactly as planned for the Chicago Bears on their season-opening trip last weekend. A 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams left Matt Nagy’s team reeling, particularly after an uncharacteristic defensive meltdown. Now the Bears must try to steady themselves and take advantage of being home favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals. Sunday’s game at Soldier Field feels like it ...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams DT Aaron Donald Could set new Franchise Record on Sunday vs. Colts

Ever since defensive tackle Aaron Donald made his NFL debut in 2014, he's never been short of bringing down opposing quarterbacks for sacks. Donald has logged 86.5 sacks throughout his eight-year career. And most notably, Donald is just one sack shy of tying the organization's franchise sack leader – a record held by Leonard Little, who played for the Rams from 1998-09.
NFL

