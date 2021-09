Twenty years have come and gone since airplanes were turned into weapons of destruction on Sept. 11, 2001. The nearly 3,000 lives lost on that day and the 15,000 servicemen and women and contractors that died in the 20-year war since, were not forgotten on Saturday as politicians, athletic teams, band nights and musical programs were used to keep their memories alive.

JEFFERSON, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO